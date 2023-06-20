Time Travel Relic: Plastic Bottle Yields Forgotten 1989 Message

Canadian man discovers message in a bottle written over three decades ago

Trudy Shattler Mckinnon, beachcomber, finds plastic bottle with hidden message

Owner of the message identified as Gilbert Hamlyn from Port Aux Choix NFLD

A thrilling discovery unfolded when a Canadian man unearthed a message in a bottle written over three decades ago.

Trudy Shattler Mckinnon, an avid beachcomber, took to Facebook to share the exhilarating find—a plastic bottle containing a hidden message.

In the post, he wrote, 'I found a plastic bottle with a note inside. The note reads it was put in the water 10 miles off fox point in Port aux choice. Theweather was sunny no wind. The note was dated 29 May 1989. This bottle has survived 34 years and one week. I would love to hear from the person who put this bottle in the water. I am a professional beachcomber. I’ve always wanted to find a bottle with a message inside.'

In a heartwarming update, the owner of the discovered message in a bottle has been identified by Trudy Shattler Mckinnon, the beachcomber who made the remarkable find.

According to Mckinnon's recent Facebook post on June 6, the bottle belonged to Gilbert Hamlyn from Port Aux Choix NFLD.

Regrettably, Mr. Hamlyn passed away two years ago, but his son has confirmed his father's connection to the message. Mckinnon expressed gratitude to everyone who shared the post, as it helped bring the bottle back home after its remarkable 34-year journey at sea.

The Facebook post has garnered over 200 likes and has been widely shared and commented upon.

An individual wrote, 'Wow very cool.' A second added, 'That’s awesome! Great pictures Trudy.' 'That’s awesome! Wow!' expressed a third.



