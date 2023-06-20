Dr Fazeela Abbasi Reacts To Controversy Regarding Naimal Khawar's 'plastic Surgery'

Dr. Fazeela took to Instagram to clarify her non-involvement in recent controversy.

Dr. Fazeela & DFA clinic have officially released a disclaimer regarding the controversy.

Dr. Fazeela highlighted the unfortunate and shocking nature of false narratives.

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Pakistani actor Naimal Khawar's alleged plastic surgery, her sister-in-law, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, a dermatologist, has distanced herself from any involvement in the speculated procedures. The debate regarding whether Naimal, who is married to actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, underwent cosmetic enhancements has gained significant traction on social media, with some speculating that Dr. Fazeela played a role due to her professional background.

However, Dr. Fazeela took to Instagram to clarify her non-involvement in the controversy, considering it 'unwarranted' and 'uncalled for.' Sharing a disclaimer on her official Instagram account, she stated, 'Dr. Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic is officially releasing the disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure to address the recently arisen controversy regarding a particular surgery/procedure. This absurd criticism & speculation is unwarranted & totally uncalled for.'

Expressing regret over baseless assumptions that aim to defame public figures and individuals on social media, Dr. Fazeela highlighted the unfortunate and shocking nature of false narratives spreading through digital platforms, invading personal and professional lives.

The controversy gained momentum after several well-known clothing brands promoted their latest collections featuring the popular actress from the drama series 'Anaa.' Social media users criticized Naimal, commenting on her Instagram pictures and claiming that she looked drastically different after undergoing 'facial surgery,' including rhinoplasty and lip fillers.

Amidst the onslaught of hate, Naimal's sister, Fiza Khawar, was the first to respond, expressing her disgust at the toxic and hateful comments made by other women. She emphasized the importance of kindness and urged people to introspect on the darkness within their hearts that led them to bring another woman down.

In response to the negativity, Naimal thanked a user who complimented her beauty and encouraged her to remain strong and confident. Expressing her wish for more kindness on social media, she acknowledged the positive impact it can have on everyone's souls.