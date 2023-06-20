Hamza Sohail Opens Up About His Marriage Plans

Hamza Sohail was asked whether his mother is planning to find him a suitable partner,

Hamza Sohail, a talented and youthful Pakistani television actor, has made a name for himself in the industry. He is the son of the renowned actor and host Sohail Ahmed. Hamza has appeared in notable dramas such as Raqeeb Se, Badshah Begum, Main Hari Piya, and Fairy Tale. Recently, he has finished shooting for two upcoming dramas. Hamza shared that he has been receiving a decent number of project offers following the success of his drama Fairy Tale.

During an appearance on The Talk Talk Show, Hamza Sohail opened up about his plans for marriage and settling down. When asked if his mother in Karachi is planning to find him a suitable partner, he responded, 'Well, I think all parents have similar thoughts, especially Punjabi parents.' He added, 'Sir! No plans yet, not anytime soon. I have a lot on my plate, thanks to Allah. I don't have time for myself, but there is always time for love.'

Hamza Sohail has become the new heartthrob of young Pakistani girls and has earned the title of 'Nation's Boyfriend' after his portrayal of Farjad Khan. Currently, Hamza Sohail is single, and he has garnered a significant number of admirers among girls who have developed a crush on him.