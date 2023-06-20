Hareem Farooq Gives A Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of Her Upcoming Project 22 Qadam

Hareem Farooq is a prominent and highly regarded personality.

Hareem Farooq is a prominent and highly regarded personality in the Pakistani entertainment industry, celebrated for her exceptional talent in acting and producing. Her captivating beauty and impeccable fashion sense have also made her a favorite among millions of fans.

Despite her tremendous success, Farooq remains grounded and is known for her humble and compassionate nature. She treats everyone with respect and has formed lasting friendships both within and outside the industry.

In a recent Instagram post, Farooq shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes picture, revealing her cricket training. The post quickly gained thousands of likes, and fans expressed their excitement in the comments.

'Thank you for the training thank you for the mentorship I stand before the world with these gloves on because of you! @fizzaa.abid @shalimar_tahir ????????' She captioned.









Farooq's upcoming project, '22 Qadam,' offers a unique and unconventional storyline, deviating from the typical dramas seen on television screens. Written by Zeeshan Ilyas and directed by Anjum Shahzad, this drama promises to provide viewers with a refreshing and captivating experience.

In her recent work, Farooq appeared in notable films such as 'Pawnay 14 August,' 'Janaan,' 'Parchi,' and 'Mausam.'

Hareem Farooq continues to leave a lasting impression with her talent, style, and dedication to her craft, keeping her fans eagerly awaiting her next endeavors.