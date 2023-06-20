Mohsin Abbas Haider Playfully Reflects On His Drama's Failure

Mohsin Abbas Haider, a versatile Pakistani artist, opens up about a recent flop drama

Renowned Pakistani artist Mohsin Abbas Haider, recognized for his remarkable talent as an actor, host, poet, and singer, has gained popularity for his powerful vocal abilities. He has achieved fame through his composition, writing, and singing, notably with his song 'Uddi Ja.' With an impressive portfolio of work, Haider has appeared in numerous successful drama serials, such as 'Meri Guriya,' 'Muqabil,' 'Mohabbat Chor Di Maine,' and 'Lashkara.' Recently, his latest drama 'Siyani' surpassed previous viewership records.

While Haider has delivered many successful projects, he candidly discussed a recent flop drama during his appearance on the show 'Chocolate Times.'

To the query posed by the host, “to which director and actor you would say, ‘don’t cry over spilt milk’. He said, “I would take name of Ali Hassan, I am taking Ali’s name because he is my friend and he is like a family to me, Ali and I did a project named Meeraas, we have learnt a lesson from that drama that you cant do all the experiments, we have learnt that a ‘Hero’ of the drama can’t afford any experiment. We did all the experiments in that drama including bad hair style, speaking style and other things. The drama didn’t do that well but still if people come to me and say, ‘your drama Meeraas was good’, I don’t believe them and say, ‘get yourself checked’.

The drama series 'Meeras' was a notable production by Big Bang Production, boasting an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Saboor Aly, Sawaira Nadeem, Mohsin Abbas Haider, and Fahad Sheikh.

In the show, Mohsin Abbas Haider portrayed the character of Haris, who found himself in the complex situation of having two wives. Sawaira Nadeem and Saboor Aly portrayed the roles of his wives in the storyline.

Qavi Khan's portrayal of JahanArra's (Sawaira Nadeem) father received acclaim for his performance in 'Meeras.'








