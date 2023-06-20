Ushna Shah And Adeel Hussain To Reunite For A New Project After Aakhir Kab Tak

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain set to collaborate once again after "Aakhir Kab Tak"

Yasir Nawaz, acclaimed director of successful dramas and films, helming the project

Ushna Shah shares picture of script from the set, emphasizing her selective approach to dramas

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain, who received acclaim for their performances in the popular drama series 'Aakhir Kab Tak,' are set to collaborate once again, creating anticipation among their fans.

The duo's decision to work together in a new project has generated excitement, as they are known for selecting unique and standout projects in the past.

The upcoming television drama series, titled 'Ghair,' is penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and helmed by the acclaimed director Yasir Nawaz.

Known for his impressive portfolio of successful dramas and films, Yasir Nawaz is set to direct this project. 'Ghair' will be broadcasted, and the production has already commenced.

'Ghair,' produced by Six Sigma Plus, has commenced its shoot, as confirmed by Ushna Shah who shared a picture of the script from the set.

Ushna revealed her selection process for dramas, emphasizing her focus on narration and her habit of reading scripts just a day before. This project marks Ushna's first venture after her marriage, while Adeel Hussain's previous drama 'Pyari Mona' received a lukewarm response.







