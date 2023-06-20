Washma Fatima Exudes Charm In New Instagram Photos

Washma Fatima took to her Instagram account to share a series of stunning photos.

The photos are taken in what appears to be the garden of her home.

The photos showcase Washma in a comfortable yet stylish outfit for her leisure day.

Washma Fatima took to her photo and video-sharing account on Monday to share a series of stunning photos while enjoying the sun to uplift her mood. In the caption of the five-picture gallery, the 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' actor wrote, 'Hey hoomans!! Heard that it's really hot in Karachi, so I decided to stay here,' accompanied by a couple of emojis.

The photos, taken in what appears to be the garden of her home, showcase Washma in a comfortable yet stylish outfit for her leisure day. She wore a simple black knit top paired with light blue denim pants. Keeping her look minimal, she accessorized with small studs and a fresh-faced, makeup-free look. Thousands of her fans expressed their love for the viral pictures through likes and lovely compliments in the comments section.

12 The photos showcase Washma in a comfortable yet stylish outfit for her leisure day. 12 Washma Fatima took to her Instagram account to share a series of stunning photos. 12 The photos are taken in what appears to be the garden of her home. 12 She wore a simple black knit top paired with light blue denim pants. 12 She accessorized her look with small studs and a fresh-faced, makeup-free look. 12 Thousands of her fans expressed their love for the her pictures. 12 Washma is an actress known for her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry. 12 She has gained recognition for her performances in various television dramas. 12 With her talent and charming presence on screen, Washma has captivated audience. 12 She has garnered a significant fan following in Pakistan. 12 Washma is known for her ability to bring depth and emotion to her roles. 12 With her dedication, Washma continues to make a name for herself in the industry.

On the professional front, Washma currently portrays the character of Faha, Areeb's prospective wife, in the drama serial 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.' The show features A-list actors such as Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali, and Zaviyar Nauman.