Palestinian individual dies from injuries caused by Israeli raid, bringing the total deaths to six.

Four youths identified as Qasim Faisal, Khaled Darwish, Qasim Saria, and Ahmed Saqr killed during the violence.

Separate death reported in a different location in the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian individual passed away on Tuesday due to injuries caused by gunfire during a previous Israeli raid. The ministry also reported the death of another man in a separate location within the occupied West Bank, According to the Palestinian health ministry.

Amjad Aref Jaas, who was critically injured by live fire from Israeli forces during the raid in Jenin, has succumbed to his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed.

His death brings the total number of Palestinians killed during Monday's Israeli troop raid to six, with over 90 Palestinians sustaining injuries. In response to the incident, eight Israeli security personnel were wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has identified the four young individuals who lost their lives during the recent violence and gunfire by Israeli forces. They are Qasim Faisal, 29 years old; Khaled Darwish, 21 years old; Qasim Saria, 19 years old; and Ahmed Saqr, 15 years old.

Following the cessation of the firefight, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed that a 20-year-old Palestinian named Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul was killed near Bethlehem in the West Bank.

The ministry stated that al-Zaoul was fatally shot in the head by Israeli forces in the town of Husan. The Israeli military claimed that its troops were engaged in routine activities in the area when they were targeted by a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails at them.

The military responded with live fire, resulting in a confirmed hit. The militant group Islamic Jihad claimed al-Zaoul as one of its members. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli military employed live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades during the raids.

The recent fatalities add to the increasing violence associated with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, resulting in the deaths of at least 166 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, one Ukrainian, and one Italian in the current year.

These figures encompass both combatants and civilians, including three members of the Arab minority in Israel. Since the occupation of the West Bank in 1967, Israeli armed forces have regularly conducted patrols and operations in Palestinian areas.