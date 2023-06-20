Balochistan Lawyer Murder: PTI Chief Seeks Early Hearing To Dismiss Case

PTI Chief has sought an early hearing of the case this week.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has once again challenged his nomination in the murder case of a prominent lawyer in Quetta.

The PTI chief has filed a separate application in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to fix the application for an early hearing. The petition has been filed by advocate Latif Khosa requesting the court to fix the hearing of the case this week.

The plea said the petitioner's life and liberty have been threatened. It expressed concern that the petitioner may be arrested in a malicious prosecution after being nominated in the case.

It pleaded that the case should be fixed for an early hearing to deliver justice. The order of the Balochistan High Court and a copy of the FIR have also been attached to the application

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead in Quetta when unidentified men opened fire. The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

The PTI chief was booked in the murder case registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder and terrorism on the complaint of the lawyer’s son.

The PTI chairman challenged his nomination in the lawyer’s murder case in the Supreme Court stating that he has been named over political reasons.

The petition added that the case filed is a violation of Articles 9, 10, and 14 of the Constitution, stating that without solid evidence, the former prime minister cannot be summoned in the case.

The former prime minister urged the top court to quash the FIR and stated that the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the Anti-Terrorism Court are against the law.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had filed an appeal against the Balochistan High Court decision through lawyer Latif Khosa. The BHC dismissed the petition and refused to interfere in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the murder has summoned the PTI chief on June 26 in his personal capacity. The summon notice will be delivered by Lahore police directing him to appear before the JIT and provide evidence of his innocence.