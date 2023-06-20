Bilawal Discusses Tragic Boat Disaster With Greek FM

Bilawal spoke with Foreign Minister of Greece V. Kaskarelis.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday had a useful telephonic conversation with his Greek counterpart on the boat disaster.

According to Foreign Office, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece with Foreign Minister of Greece Vassilis Kaskarelis.

During the conversation, the two sides agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.

The nation observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims the Greece boat tragedy with calls to crackdown on human traffickers lure youth people abroad.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that it had formed teams in major cities across the country to arrest agents of human traffickers.

Last week, an overloaded boat with around 750 people on board according to a European rescue support charity sank off Greece. More than 100 people lost their lives and hundreds remain missing.

The Greek coast guard has defended its response to the tragedy that left more than 500 migrants presumed drowned.

At least 400 Pakistanis, 200 Egyptians and 150 Syrians, including around two dozen Syrian women and young children, were travelling on the trawler. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of Pakistanis onboard the ship.

The Foreign Office said that 12 Pakistanis had been found alive after surviving the incident. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf urged the government to immediately investigate the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed a four-member committee to probe the facts of the incident and directed law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to trace those involved in human smuggling.