Despite Denial, Sources Claim Khattak To Form New PTI Group

Sources claim that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak is forming a new party group, although Khattak had earlier refuted the rumors.

The rumors had been in the media, after several PTI leaders left the party condemning May 9 acts.

Sources also reported that former important government and party figures are in contact with Pervez Khattak.

Added that Khattak is also considering forming a new provincial party after forming a strong group.

While PTI leadership carefully reviewing the situation and will announce its decision after any formal announcement by Pervez Khattak.

PTI leaders demand strict action against those who switch their allegiance.

However, the PTI leader had turned down the rumors of leaving PTI or joining any other party and new grouping.











