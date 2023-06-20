ECP To Indict PTI Chairman, Fawad, Asad In Contempt Case

Nisar Durrani announced the reserved verdict.

ECP initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders last year.

Case hearing adjourns till July 11.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday decided to indict PTI chairman, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in contempt case.

A four-member commission headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani heard the case, where lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the ECP on behalf of three PTI leaders.

Durrani said the respondents should appear in person as ECP would frame charges against the respondents now.

Faisal Chaudhry said Election Commission has not received any previous hearing order.

Durrani stated that the parties also did not appear before the Election Commission.

While rejecting the arguments of PTI, ECP decided to frame charges against PTI leaders.

The ruling stated that ECP has the power to use contempt of court proceedings.

The case hearing has been adjourned till July 11.

ECP initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders last year, for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.











