Erdogan Condoles With Sharif Over Greece Boat Disaster

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and expressed grief over the death of Pakistanis in a boat capsize off the coast of Greece.

Erdogan, on behalf of Turkiye’s government and people, conveyed condolences to the Pakistani nation and to the families of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

PM Sharif said the Pakistani government and the people thanked their Turkish brethren for their sentiments in this hour of grief.

Earlier, according to a notification of the PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz constituted a high-level four-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the tragic incident.

“In an unfortunate incident on 14 th June, 2023, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece resulting in the deaths of Pakistani/AJK nationals along with other nationals. The number of casualties are being still ascertained. The Prime Minister, while expressing his grief over the incident and also taking a serious note of it, has been pleased to constitute an Inquiry Committee,” the notification said.

The committee will be headed by its chairman Director National Police Bureau Ehsan Sadiq and Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Africa) Javed Ahmad Umrani, DIG Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police Region Poonch Sardar Zaheer Ahmad and Joint Secretary Interior Division (FIA) Faisal Nisar Ch. as its members.

The Inquiry Committee would submit its report within one week.

According to the notification, the Inquiry Committee would ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy, identify loopholes and lapses in the legal/enforcement mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.

The committee is tasked to analyze similar past incidents and action taken so far and to take stock of the existing legal framework, enforcement measures (in the country) and international coordination to prevent, control and punish human smuggling and to prepare short-and long-term recommendations (including legislation, enforcement measures, awareness campaigns and improvement of national and international coordination) to apprehend agents, facilitators, masterminds, rackets and for the eradication of the menace of human trafficking.