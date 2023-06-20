Former PTI MPA Saleem Akhter Labar Joins IPP

Malik Saleem Akhter Labar joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

He made decision after meeting IPP President Aleem Khan.

Saleem Akhter Labar was a former PTI MPA from Multan.

LAHORE: Former MPA Malik Saleem Akhter Labar on Tuesday met with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The former MPA expressed full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan and announced joining the IPP.

Aleem Khan said the doors of the party are open to all patriotic stakeholders: He said more important personalities will join the IPP in the coming days.

Malik Saleem Akhter Labar was the MPA of Punjab Assembly from PP-212 Multan constituency as member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

3 Saleem Akhter Labar was a former PTI MPA from Multan. 3 Malik Saleem Akhter Labar joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party 3 He made decision after meeting IPP President Aleem Khan.

On May 24, Saleem Akhtar Labar decided to leave the embattled party after the violence triggered by the arrest of the PTI chief.

Addressing a press conference, Labar said the he country's politics has changed with time and he has no part to play. He said that PTI had not given any instructions for violence in the country on May 9, adding the message that was given only talked about peaceful protest.

He strongly condemned the incident of May 9. He said the decision to quit the party was his own and denied there was any pressure to switch sides.

Earlier, IPP President Aleem Khan instructed two party leaders. to resign immediately from the federal cabinet.

Awn Chaudhry has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister on tourism and sports since April 2022, while Nauman Langrial was serving as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) since September last year.

Both the IPP office-bearers were appointed in these positions before the formation of the party but continued to hold the posts in the federal cabinet.

Alleem Khan said IPP has nothing to do with the PDM government. He said the IPP will contest the upcoming elections while maintaining its individual independent status. He said the organizational structure of the party will be formed as soon as possible.