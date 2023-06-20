Gold Price Decreases By Rs 200 Per Tola

The per tola gold was sold at 220,500.

The 10 gram gold was sold at 189,043.

The price of gold per ounce in world market remains at 1951 dollars.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola showed a decreasing trend in the country on Tuesday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 200.

3 The price of gold per ounce in world market remains at 1951 dollars. 3 The per tola gold was sold at 220,500. 3 The 10 gram gold was sold at 189,043.

The price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 200 and gold was sold at 220,500, while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 171 and gold was sold at 189,043.

The price of gold per ounce in the world market remains at 1951 dollars.