IHC Moved For Recovery Of Ex-principal Secretary Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the recovery of Former Prime Minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan.

The Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and IG Islamabad have been made parties in the petition.

Furthermore, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and SHO Kohsar police station have also been made parties to the petition.

It is stated in the petition that Azam Khan has been missing since he left home on June 15 at around 7 pm. The family tried everything possible to find Azam Khan on various forums but could not be found.

FIA has also been harassing Azam Khan in the past.