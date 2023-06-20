Kaira Urges Youth To Abroad Legally

Qamar Zaman Kaira urged youth to abroad legally.

Kaira said he is deeply saddened by the Greece boat accident.

He said migrants choose this difficult and unsafe path.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged youth to adopt legitimate and safe routes to go abroad.

In a statement, the PPP leader said he is deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in the boat accident off the coast of Greece. He said the entire Pakistani nation equally shares the suffering of the affected families

Our sympathy and words cannot heal the pain of the heirs. The tragic story of every affected family affects our hearts, he added.

Kaira said it is also unfortunate that this is not the first accident. He said migrants choose this difficult and unsafe path after investing all their resources for a brighter future.

He said there is no doubt that the youth of Pakistan are facing a difficult situation related to employment. He said overseas Pakistanis are our most valuable asset there are great job opportunities in Europe for skilled youth.

However, the adviser said the youth should go abroad through legal and legitimate means instead of taking shortcuts. Instead of taking shortcuts, learn young skills and go abroad legitimately, he said.

Kaira appealed to the youth to adopt legitimate and safe routes to go abroad. The legitimate paths are certainly long but safe, he added. He prayed for those who lost their lives in the boat sinking and to grant patience to the bereaved families.