Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Vows To Contest UC Election

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday assumed his responsibilities as Mayor of Karachi.

Wahab arrived at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building to assume his duties. On the occasion, preparations were made to welcome the new mayor as staff raised slogans in his favour and presented him with flower garlands.

Addressing a press conference, Murtaza Wahab has said he and deputy mayor Salma Murad will announce contesting union committee elections within ten days. He said they will request the election commission for an early election in the union committees.

Regarding the future roadmap, the mayor said the financial stability of the KMC will be his first priority. He promised that people will witness a change within the next 100 days and they will work to serve the citizens.

The mayor vowed to improve the condition of municipal hospitals, patchwork roads, set up streetlights, and ban chalking and plastic shopping bags. He said a one-window option will be set up to provide services to citizens.

The mayor said his administration will take steps to tackle issues related to the upcoming monsoon rains. He said cleaning of drains has started which will continue for four months. He said new drains will be constructed if required.

He said Karachi have limited resources and limitless problems, adding that they will respond to criticism with practical work in a transparent manner. Wahab said there is a lack of coordination in the city as different institutions work on parallel lines and it is their responsibility to create coordination.

He said Karachi is facing a severe water shortage. He mentioned that the federal government working on the K-IV project for water supply and the KWSB will lay internal lines.

He said Karachi is supplied 100 million gallons of water from Hub Dam and the water supply line was laid in 1960. He said they have decided on a new canal from the reservoir under public-private partnership.

Murtaza Wahab said that a 5 MGD recycling plant will be installed at Ibrahim Hyderi to convert the sea water for drinking purposes. He said the project is ready and will enter into the processing phase soon. He said they will also transform the old sewerage system in the city.

Earlier Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab paid his respects to the founder of the nation at Mazar-e-Quaid along with his deputy Salman Murad and PPP’s Town chairmen and UC chairmen.

A day earlier. Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad took oath as mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi at a ceremony held at Polo Ground. Wahab was given the key to the city of Karachi.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of his cabinet, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, members of civil society and diplomats. The mayor and deputy mayor were sworn in by Sindh Election Commission Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.