KP Caretaker Cabinet Approves Rs462 Bn Budget For Four Months

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet approved the budget.

Caretaker chief minister Azam Khan chaired the cabinet meeting.

The budget has an outlay of Rs462 bn for FY2023-24.

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the budget of Rs462 billion for the next four months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The budget was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

Later while speaking, Advisor on Finance Himayatullah said that Rs309 billion have been set aside for settled districts and Rs40 billion for merged districts in the budget.

3 The budget has an outlay of Rs462 bn for FY2023-24. 3 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet approved the budget. 3 Caretaker chief minister Azam Khan chaired the cabinet meeting.

He said the government has allocated more than Rs51 bn for settled areas while Rs8.6 billion for merged districts under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Himayatullah Khan said Rs350 bn have been sanctioned for non-developmental expenditures while one R112 bn for developmental expenditures.

The Advisor announced 35 percent adhoc relief allowances in salaries of government employees from BPS 1 to 16 and thirty percent for BPS-17 and above. He also announced seventeen percent increase in pensions of retired employees.