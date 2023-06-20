Malir Court Rejects Plea To Register Case Against Maryam, Rana In PTI Chief Threatening Case

The petition was filed by PTI activist Shaukat Ali Bhand Advocate.

Stated Rana's statements are feared to spread civil war in the country.

Requested court to issue an order to police to record statement and register case.

The Malir Court on Monday turned down PTI activist’s plea to register a case against PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaulah on charges of threatening Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister.

The court pronounced the verdict by rejecting the plea, stating that the petitioner was not authorized by the party leader to approach the court.

Added politicians and bureaucrats keep talking against each other on talk shows and if the case is ordered to be registered on the application, the burden of cases will continue to increase day by day.

The petition had been filed by PTI activist Shaukat Ali Bhand Advocate who stated that Rana Sanaullah talks about killing or killing PTI chief in the interview.

Also mentioned that Rana Sanaullah is following the orders of his leader Maryam Nawaz, and added that Maryam also threatened to destroy the PTI chief.

Added approached Malir City police for case registration but the police refused.

3 Requested court to issue an order to police to record statement and register case. 3 The petition was filed by PTI activist Shaukat Ali Bhand Advocate. 3 Stated Rana's statements are feared to spread civil war in the country.

The petition said that Rana Sanaullah's statements are feared to spread civil war in the country and millions of Pakistanis were hurt by such statements.

The petitioner requested the court issue orders to the police to record statement and register the case.

SHO of Malir City Police Station and SSP Complaint Cell Malir were named as parties in the petition.

While Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz were included as accused in the petition.