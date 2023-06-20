Pakistan Continues To Host One Of Largest Refugee Populations: Arif Alvi

This day brings into focus the hardships endured by refugees

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan continued to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world, Bol News reported.

'On the occasion of World Refugee Day, we are reminded of the immense contributions of the Government and people of Pakistan in hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades. Pakistan's unparalleled humanitarian efforts in providing refuge to such a large number of displaced individuals, despite limited resources, serve as a testament to our spirit of brotherhood and compassion,” Arif Alvi said in a message on occasion of World Refugee Day.

The president said the people and the government of Pakistan opened their arms to Afghan refugees based solely on the principles of humanity and solidarity, and extended support despite the challenges posed by meagre resources.

Pakistan initially received financial and burden-sharing support from the international community during the early years of hosting Afghan refugees, such assistance had waned over time, he said. However, Pakistan's unwavering resolve and commitment to the welfare and voluntary repatriation of refugees remained steadfast, he maintained.

“It is remarkable that, even after forty years, there have been no untoward incidents or frictions between the refugees and the host communities, exemplifying the harmonious coexistence and mutual respect that prevails,” he said.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan had extended all possible support to refugees. Our policies ensured their access to education and healthcare, and to have their bank accounts and other opportunities, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity, he said.

“Furthermore, we continue to work closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other humanitarian agencies to provide essential assistance and protection to refugees residing within our borders. In order to equip Afghan refugees with the knowledge and skills, we have implemented comprehensive educational programs, ensuring that refugee children have access to quality schooling,” he said.

On this World Refugee Day, the president said, “We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have played a role in supporting and assisting refugees, including UNHCR and other international organizations. Let us continue to uphold the values of compassion, empathy, and inclusivity that define us as a nation.'