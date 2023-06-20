PM Shehbaz Calls For National Unity & Political Harmony For Country's Advancement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the nation and all political parties to unite and work together to overcome the country's crisis and drive it towards greater development.

He stressed the importance of rising above differences, abandoning conspiracies, and upholding the rule of law to fulfill the vision of a prosperous and advanced Pakistan.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony of Margalla Avenue, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan's abundant natural resources and its talented workforce, noting that the only thing lacking is the determination to utilize them effectively.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the task at hand, he expressed confidence that it is not impossible to steer the country out of the crisis.

The prime minister underscored that all initiatives are being taken to promote the development and prosperity of the people of Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

However, he criticized the negligence of the previous government, which resulted in citizens having to wait for essential facilities for years.

He further mentioned the challenges faced by the country in the past year, including natural disasters and political conspiracies. Despite these challenges, he commended the efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, former MNA Hanif Abbasi, and their team for diligently completing the Margalla Avenue project that the people of Islamabad had been waiting for.

PM also shared his observations from a recent visit to Baku, where he witnessed well-maintained roads and beautiful landscaping. He advised the Interior Minister to learn from the experience of Baku and implement similar practices in Pakistan.

Additionally, he highlighted the signing of an MoU for a $3.8 billion Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) and emphasized the support of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE during difficult times.

Addressing allegations of kickbacks on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the prime minister challenged his political opponents to present evidence in court.

He mentioned that the Chinese state-owned company kept the cost of the C-5 project within the agreed range and, upon his request, provided a discount of Rs 30 billion.

The prime minister also praised the efforts of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for initiating 5000 MW energy projects during a time of significant power shortages.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah highlighted the significance of Margalla Avenue, which connects new sectors of Islamabad with the GT-Road.

He further mentioned the prime minister's launch of a historic Rs 20 billion package for rural areas of the federal capital.

Hanif Abbasi, in his remarks, expressed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always prioritized the welfare of the people, and the prime minister is renowned worldwide for his efficiency and dedication to serving the nation.

Finally, PM Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for the upgradation and rehabilitation project of Sikander e Azam Road.