PM Shehbaz To Attend New Global Financing Pact Summit On Jun 22-23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake an official visit to France to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris from June 22-23, 2023.

The prime minister is visiting Paris, at the invitation of President of France Emmanuel Macron, according to Foreign Office.

The Summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

In the run up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the Summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South.

Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the Summit as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.