Senior Lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan And Latif Khosa Meet With CJP

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD: Senior Lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa met Chief Justice of Pakistan(CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Former Governor Punjab Latif Khosa said that in the meeting with the Chief Justice, there was a discussion regarding setting the cases for early hearing.

He said, “It is hoped that our cases will be fixed for early hearing and vowed to file a request for early hearing of the case.”

Earlier, the former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf met Latif Khosa at his residence.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the peaceful struggle for democracy and the protection of basic human rights available under the constitution.

