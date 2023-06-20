British media frequently praises Kate Middleton for many reasons.

Dior, a French luxury fashion brand, is unlikely to partner with Meghan Markle.

Media made headlines after it was revealed that rumours about Meghan's Dior deal were false.

Numerous news reports indicate that Dior, the renowned luxury fashion brand headquartered in France, will not be entering into a significant partnership with Meghan Markle, as previously speculated.

According to a report by The Telegraph, a source within Dior expressed surprise over the origin of the story, stating that the team at the renowned French couture house is puzzled about how it emerged.

According to journalist and royal commentator Emilie, based on media reports, the likelihood of Meghan Markle becoming a Dior ambassador seems highly improbable.

She then went on to quote a source who said, 'Meghan embodies everything Delphine (Arnault, CEO of Dior) detests in a person. Delphine's aesthetic is more in line with Kate rather than Meghan.'

The British media frequently praises Kate Middleton for many reasons while frequently criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

3 Media made headlines after it was revealed that rumours about Meghan's Dior deal were false. 3 British media frequently praises Kate Middleton for many reasons. 3 Dior, a French luxury fashion brand, is unlikely to partner with Meghan Markle.

While British media made headlines after it was revealed that rumours about Meghan's Dior deal were false, no news outlet noted the statement sent by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokeswoman.

According to the representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, contrary to rumours, Meghan does not have a 'mega-bucks' contract with Dior in the works.

The couple issued a statement to dispel rumours about the sale, but they were accused of fanning the rumours in order to get the deal.