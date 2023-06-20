Kate Middleton Offers Exclusive Glimpse Inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton unveiled a sneak peek inside the reopened National Portrait Gallery.

Kate attended the event, which was captured on video by royal expert Richard Palmer.

The event marked a significant milestone for the National Portrait Gallery.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, graciously unveils an exclusive preview of the newly renovated and reopened National Portrait Gallery, while diligently carrying out her royal responsibilities.

Kate Middleton graced an occasion on Tuesday commemorating the reopening of the esteemed National Portrait Gallery.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, utilized social media platform Twitter to delight her followers by posting a captivating video.

She captioned: “A sneak peek inside the refreshed and reopened National Portrait Gallery.”

A sneak peak inside the refreshed and reopened National Portrait Gallery ✨ pic.twitter.com/5zKFB2NBYP

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2023 ang='en'>

3 The event marked a significant milestone for the National Portrait Gallery. 3 Kate Middleton unveiled a sneak peek inside the reopened National Portrait Gallery. 3 Kate attended the event, which was captured on video by royal expert Richard Palmer.

Kate Middleton, the esteemed patron of the renowned National Portrait Gallery, delighted fans and art enthusiasts as she unveiled a sneak peek inside the cultural landmark. In a heartwarming gesture, the Duchess of Cambridge graced the venue's reopening ceremony after its extensive three-year refurbishment.

Notably, royal expert Richard Palmer captured the momentous occasion on video, capturing the Princess of Wales' arrival in London.

The event marked a significant milestone for both the National Portrait Gallery and the Duchess herself, who continues to champion the arts and cultural heritage.