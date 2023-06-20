Russian soldier rewarded 1 million roubles for disabling German tank in Ukraine battle.

Andrei Kravtsov receives reward certificate from Olympic champion Alexander Karelin.

Details of tank incident and Kravtsov's hospitalization not disclosed.

A Russian soldier named Andrei Kravtsov, who disabled a German-made Leopard tank during a battle in Ukraine, has received a reward of 1 million roubles ($11,842) from a private foundation, as announced by Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday.

A video released by the ministry shows Kravtsov receiving a reward certificate while sitting on a hospital bed, with Alexander Karelin, a three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, presenting it to him.

The ministry did not disclose the specific details regarding the time and location of the tank incident, nor did it provide information about the reason for Kravtsov's hospitalization, although he appeared to be missing his right hand in the video.

According to Russia's defense ministry, its forces have claimed to destroy multiple German-made Leopard tanks and U.S.-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles during Ukraine's recent counteroffensive. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the accuracy of these claims.

The ministry also revealed that it has provided individual bonuses to over 10,000 Russian servicemen since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, which Russia refers to as a 'special military operation.' These bonuses were awarded for either destroying or capturing Ukrainian or Western-supplied military equipment, with a rate of 100,000 roubles for a tank and 300,000 roubles for an aircraft.

Handing over the certificate for the private bonus, Karelin told Kravtsov: 'These are wonderful additional payments for those who cause significant damage to the enemy, on top of what the state is doing.'

The reward was financed through a fund set up by a private consortium of entrepreneurs, showcasing how certain Russian businesses are finding ways to publicly demonstrate their support for the Kremlin's military operations in Ukraine.