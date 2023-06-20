Saudi Arabia Welcomes Hajj Pilgrims Under Road To Makkah Project

Saudi Arabia welcomed Hajj pilgrims pilgrims Road to Makkah project.

Saudi General Directorate of Passports (GDP) officals welcomed the pilgrims.

They showered rose petals and gave them gifts on arrival.

JEDDAH: Saudi General Directorate of Passports (GDP) welcomed the pilgrims who arrived for the Hajj pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

General Manager of General Directorate of Passports Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Yahya personally welcomed the pilgrims who arrived for Hajj under the Road to Makkah project.

The pilgrims are given a huge welcome upon arrival in the kingdom which chants of “Labaik” and flower petals are showered on them. They are also given umbrellas and other gift souvenirs to assist them in the spiritual journey.

According to reports, A total of 744,862 pilgrims of different nationalities reached Madinah so far arriving through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year.

Authorities in Madinah were working around the clock to keep pace with pilgrims arriving through air and land ports to ensure the best experience for visitors performing the Hajj rituals this year.

Road to Makkah is an initiative by Saudi Arabia to streamline the immigration process for pilgrims to Makkah.

The initiative was launched in 2019 by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and has been implemented in five countries including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.

The Road to Makkah initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to make the Hajj pilgrimage more convenient and efficient for pilgrims.

The initiative has been praised by many pilgrims, who have said that it has made the process of traveling to Makkah much easier.

Under the Road to Makkah initiative, pilgrims are able to complete their immigration requirements at their home country's airport before they depart for Saudi Arabia.

This saves pilgrims several hours upon arrival in the kingdom, as they can simply enter the country without having to go through immigration again.