Ahsan Ramzan Shines, Advances To Snooker Championship Semifinals

Ramzan has guaranteed himself a medal in the Asian U-21 Championship

He is the third snooker player from Pakistan

Ahsan Ramzan, a promising young player from Pakistan, emerged victorious against India's Digvijay Kadyan in the quarter-finals of the U-21 Asian Snooker Championship held in Tehran, Iran.

The 17-year-old secured his spot in the semi-finals by defeating his Indian opponent with a score of 4-3. Despite initially trailing behind 3-2, Ramzan made a comeback and won the match with scores of 19-76, 36-76, 67-35, 63-31, 72-55, 27-65, and 9-70.

With this win, Ramzan has guaranteed himself a medal in the Asian U-21 Championship. In the earlier group stage matches, he beat Iran's Arshia Tehrani and Ali Lelegani, securing his place in the knockout stages.

Ramzan showcased his talent in the IBSF Snooker World Championship 2022, where he impressively came back from a 4-2 deficit to defeat Iran's Amir Sarkhosh 6-5 and become the second-youngest player to win the prestigious title.

He is the third snooker player from Pakistan to achieve international amateur world championship success, following Muhammad Yousaf in 1994. Ramzan has already claimed national titles in the U17, U18, and U19 categories, and was the runner-up in the U21 championship.



