Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Leads France To 1-0 Victory Over Greece

France thrashed Greece 1-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier.

Mbappe scored a penalty and broke Fontaine’s record.

France is lead Group B with 12 points.

Kylian Mbappe, a striker for France, scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory over Greece at home to help his team maintain its unblemished record in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament. Greece finished with 10 men after a late sending-off on Monday.

Mbappe scored a second-half penalty to surpass Just Fontaine's 1957–1958 record of 54 goals for club and country and become the all-time best French scorer in a season.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who has a chance to win the top scorer award among players in the five major European leagues when Norway plays Cyprus on Tuesday, also moved even with the Paris Saint-Germain forward as a result.

With six points more than second-placed Greece, who had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent in the 69th minute following Mbappe's 55th-minute penalty kick, France now leads the group with 12 points.

'It was a long season for the players,' said France coach Didier Deschamps. 'We did what we had to win this game even if we can regret we did not score another because you never know what can happen late in the game.

'We wanted to follow up on our win against Gibraltar, in front of our crowd,' said midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, referring to France's 3-0 win on Friday.

'We knew they were a tough nut to crack but we did the job, three points without conceding a goal. Now, straight to holidays.'

In the 25th minute, Randal Kolo Muani had a good chance to score with a downward header off of Mbappe's cross, but his strike was just wide.

Mbappe and Kingsley Coman had earlier opportunities, but the offensive trio ran into a wall.

After having three penalty appeals rejected, Les Bleus had another opportunity to score, but Odysseas Vlachodimos deflected Jules Kounde's volley away.

Early in the second half, the hosts were ultimately given a penalty after Antoine Griezmann was struck in the head by Mavropanos while attempting to connect with a cross from the left.

Mbappe's penalty kick was parried by Vlachodimos, but it had to be retaken because the goalkeeper strayed too far from the goal line.

Mbappe scored his 40th goal in his 70th international match on his second attempt, and Greece's hopes were further shattered when Mavropanos was shown a straight red card for bringing down Kolo Muani as he raced toward the goal.

France has now scored nine goals and preserved clean sheets in each of its four qualifying games following Saturday's victory over Gibraltar.

On September 7, when Greece visits the Netherlands, who are now in fourth place with three points after two games, they will play third-placed Ireland at home, who have three points from three games.