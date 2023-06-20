Euro 2024: Valentin Mihaila Vital Strikes Help Romania Finish 2-2 Against Switzerland

Mihaila scored two late goals for Romania.

Amdouni remained the only scorer for Switzerland.

Switzerland is leading the points table in Group I.

Romania forward Valentin Mihaila scored two vital goals in the last minutes to earn a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in a thrilling Euro 2024 Group I qualifier.

Romania managed to get a point thanks to Mihaila’s surprising double, even though Switzerland were better for most of the game.

Switzerland, led by their in-form striker Zeki Amdouni, looked like they had the game under control. Amdouni scored two goals, putting the Swiss ahead and close to victory. The team had many chances and should have been ahead by a lot at halftime. Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas, the creators, set up several opportunities but did not score.

Amdouni’s performance in the absence of their main forward, Breel Embolo, was impressive. He almost scored early on and later scored twice. His first goal came from a pass by Vargas that hit a defender, and the second was a cool finish after a beautiful pass from Shaqiri.

However, Romania did not give up. With just a minute left in normal time, Mihaila scored with a volley from a cross by Olimpiu Moru?an, giving hope to the Romanian team. In the second minute of extra time, Mihaila scored again, working with Moru?an again to shock the home fans and make the stadium quiet.

Switzerland had a chance to win in the last moments, but new player Uran Bislimi hit the crossbar, leaving the hosts unhappy.

With this draw, Switzerland stay at the top of the group with 10 points, while Romania are close behind with eight points from four games. Both teams are trying to get a place in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

The result left Switzerland thinking about missed chances and wondering how they did not win despite their dominance. On the other hand, Romania celebrated an amazing comeback, thanks to Valentin Mihaila’s late magic, which got them an important point in their quest for qualification.