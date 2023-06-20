“I Will Never Give Up, Says Cristiano Ronaldo As He Makes His 200th Appearance For Portugal

Ronaldo will play 200th international match for Portugal.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in international football.

He is loyal and passionate about his national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese striker, is about to reach a remarkable feat as he plays his 200th international match for Portugal.

The 38-year-old football star, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, will achieve this incredible milestone during Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Iceland.

Ronaldo’s path towards this record-breaking achievement has been amazing. In March, he broke the men’s national team record by playing his 197th match in a game against Liechtenstein, beating Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa. Along with this feat, Ronaldo has also become the all-time top scorer in men’s international football, with an impressive total of 122 goals.

Before the momentous occasion, Ronaldo expressed his unwavering loyalty to his national team, saying, “I will never give up coming here because it's always a dream.” His dedication to representing Portugal has stayed strong, and playing 200 international matches shows the deep love he has for his country and the national team.

The Portugal team, coached by Roberto Martinez, has been doing well towards securing a spot in the Euro 2024 tournament. With three straight wins in qualifying matches, they have scored an amazing 13 goals without letting any in. Ronaldo’s contributions have been important, having scored four goals in the three matches since Martinez took over earlier this year.

Ronaldo, who has previously played for famous clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus Turin, remains eager to continue performing at the highest level. The achievement of playing 200 international matches is something he never thought he would do, and it shows his lasting passion and drives for the game.

Martinez, highlighting the uniqueness of Ronaldo’s achievement, expressed his pride in the Portuguese football icon. The coach said, “A player who reaches 200 games is unique. It's a source of pride for Portuguese football.”