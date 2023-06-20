I Won't Be Taking That Offer Up, Says Steven Gerrard On Job As Al-Ettifaq Coach

Steven Gerrard rejected a coaching offer from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

He left Aston Villa in October after winning the Scottish title.

Saudi Arabia has attracted some famous names in football.

Following rumors that the former Liverpool captain was considering accepting a job offer as the coach of Saudi Pro League team Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard stated he had made the decision not to accept the coaching position in Saudi Arabia.

The 43-year-old moved to Aston Villa, where he was fired in October, after leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership championship in ten years in 2021.

'I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did,' the former England captain told the media.

3 Saudi Arabia has attracted some famous names in football. 3 Steven Gerrard rejected a coaching offer from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. 3 He left Aston Villa in October after winning the Scottish title.

'I have been analyzing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up.'

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's December signing with Al-Nassr, a number of well-known personalities have been connected to moves to Saudi Arabia in recent months.