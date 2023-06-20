Hasan Ali Optimistic About World Cup Squad Selection

Hasan Ali, the fast-bowler from Pakistan, is uncertain about his selection in the national squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

He believes that he is currently not part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's plans for white-ball cricket, but he remains optimistic about earning a place in the World Cup squad through impressive performances.

Hasan, who is currently representing Warwickshire CCC in the English county season, mentioned that he will need to demonstrate strong performances to make a comeback into the white-ball squad.

“I’m playing for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast tournament. I’m trying hard to do well, to become best bowler for my team and make sure that my performance contributes towards my team's victories. And if national selectors and Pakistan’s team management feel that they are happy with my performance they might consider me for the World Cup,” he said.

“It is a dream of every cricketer to represent their country in the World Cup and win trophies for the country. And I know how to win trophies as I’ve a good deal of experience of playing in ICC tournaments,” he added.

Hasan Ali has showcased his skills in the five county championship matches while representing Warwickshire CCC, where he has taken an impressive tally of 22 wickets.

Additionally, he has made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring two half-centuries. As a result of his strong performances in the longer format, he has earned a spot in the Pakistan red-ball squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled for July.

“I’m really looking forward to it as I want to play for Pakistan. I have been trying to do well in county matches and gain my rhythm. Whether it’s domestic cricket in Pakistan, any T20 league or the county championship my job is to perform,” he said.

“So far, I’m very happy with my performance in the county championship. I’m a professional cricketer and setup here is very professional too. I’ve a very good understanding with coaches and management and they are also satisfied with my performance. Before arriving here, I had a very detailed discussion with the Warwickshire CCC’s management on how to manage my work load and so far, they have done it exceptionally well,” he added.

In response to the appointment of Mickey Arthur as the Director of the Pakistan team, Hasan expressed his opinion that Arthur should have been reinstated as the head coach.

Arthur had previously held the position of head coach for three years, starting in 2016. Under his guidance, Pakistan achieved success by winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

“I think what PCB and Mickey Arthur felt better for each other they did that. Mickey knows many players better than anyone. In fact, all those players including myself who made their international debuts for Pakistan in 2016-17 they also know him very well. We became stars while playing under Mickey Arthur’s coaching and won so many matches and that was due to the trust shown by Mickey Arthur on those young players and his encouragement to do well. We all have great memories,” he said.

“I’ve a great personal relationship with Mickey Arthur as we spent quality time together in the past. We have spoken to each other occasionally and Mickey has also said this many times that he has been in touch with many players. But it’s still important to show your performance to be considered for the selection in the team,” he added.

Hasan Ali emphasized the importance of fans directing their criticism solely towards a player's performance rather than resorting to personal attacks or involving their family members.

“No one likes to be criticised but if that criticism is taken in a positive way and makes you to sort your weaknesses it will be beneficial. Here I’m sitting in front of you and out of the team and if people criticise my performance I will not mind. But yes when they get personal then it hurts especially when they target family members. It has happened to me and so many other players too”.

In the early part of July, Hasan Ali is scheduled to depart from Warwickshire CCC and return to Pakistan in order to join the national squad for the Test tour of Sri Lanka.