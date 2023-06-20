Virat Kohli Says "12 Years In Test Cricket Today, Forever Grateful"

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli marked 12 years in Test cricket on Tuesday and took to social media to express his appreciation.

Kohli, who previously captained the Indian team, entered the Test arena on June 20, 2011, during a match against West Indies in Kingston. Over the course of his career, he has participated in 109 Test matches, accumulating 8,479 runs at an impressive average of 48.72.

Alongside this, he has notched up 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries, setting numerous records throughout his journey.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old commemorated his completion of 12 years in Test cricket and wrote: '12 years in Test cricket today. Forever grateful.'

After M.S. Dhoni retired from Test cricket, Virat Kohli assumed the role of India's Test captain. Throughout his captaincy stint of 68 matches, Kohli led the team to an impressive 40 wins, along with 17 losses and 11 draws, boasting an admirable win percentage of 58.82.

Under his guidance, India ascended to the top of the Test rankings and achieved historic victories, including their maiden Test series triumph in Australia in 2019. Additionally, they secured significant Test wins in England and South Africa under Kohli's captaincy.

In recent years, Virat Kohli's scoring rate has witnessed a significant decline, resulting in a prolonged gap of 41 innings without a century since his last hundred against Bangladesh in 2019.

However, after a wait of 1205 days, Kohli finally ended the drought by notching up a Test century in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad earlier this year.