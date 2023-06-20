Opera One: AI-Infused Browser With Enhanced Features Now Available To Public

Opera has announced the launch of Opera One, its generative AI-infused browser.

More AI-focused updates planned for the future.

Access ChatGPT and ChatSonic from Opera One sidebar.

Opera has announced the launch of Opera One, its generative AI-infused browser that is now available to the public. Previously in early access, Opera One can now be downloaded from the company's website for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

The browser features an integrated AI named Aria, which can be accessed from the sidebar or through a keyboard shortcut. Opera has partnered with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to develop Aria, which utilizes GPT to provide answers to user queries.

Aria can generate text, code, and assist with support-related inquiries about Opera products. In the new version of Opera, contextual prompts for Aria can be generated by right-clicking or highlighting text within the browser. Users also have the option to access ChatGPT or ChatSonic from the Opera One sidebar.

Opera emphasizes that users are not required to engage with the browser's AI features if they prefer not to. However, to utilize Aria, users must be logged into an Opera account.

In terms of design, Opera One follows a modular approach, allowing the browser to adapt to users' needs by presenting relevant features based on context.

3 Access ChatGPT and ChatSonic from Opera One sidebar. 3 Opera has announced the launch of Opera One, its generative AI-infused browser. 3 More AI-focused updates planned for the future.

The company aims to enhance the user experience by reducing tab clutter through a feature called 'tab islands,' which groups related tabs together based on context.

Opera has also made improvements under the hood, implementing a new architecture with a multithreaded compositor to offer a faster and smoother user interface.

The company plans to introduce more AI-focused updates later this year to further distinguish Opera One from other Chromium-based browsers.