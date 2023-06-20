Oppo Reno 10 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Oppo Reno 10 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

It comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back.

The Oppo Reno 10, which is available soon on the market, It is a high-end smartphone with great features.

The phone has a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, offering a stunning HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device features a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo Reno 10 offers a triple camera system consisting of a 64 MP primary lens, a 32 MP lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it includes a single 32 MP front camera placed within a punch hole.

It comes with 8 or 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The gadget has a 4600 mAh battery and supports super-fast charging at 80 W.

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-

Oppo Reno 10 specifications