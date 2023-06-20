Oppo Reno 10 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

language: English
in the news
Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 11:01 AM

The Oppo Reno 10, which is available soon on the market, It is a high-end smartphone with great features.

The phone has a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, offering a stunning HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device features a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo Reno 10 offers a triple camera system consisting of a 64 MP primary lens, a 32 MP lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it includes a single 32 MP front camera placed within a punch hole.

It comes with 8 or 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The gadget has a 4600 mAh battery and supports super-fast charging at 80 W.

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-

Oppo Reno 10 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI ColorOS 13.1
Dimensions 162.4 x 74.2 x 7.6 mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Blue, Black, Gold
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Snapdragon 778G
GPU Adreno 642L
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 950 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2', PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 1/2.74', PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74', AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (eSE, HCE, UICC, NFC-SIM), Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 80W wired, PD, QC3, 50% in 11 min (advertised), Reverse wired

