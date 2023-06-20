language: English
Redmi Note 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 11:22 AM

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro has 128 GB of storage space.
  • The phone has a 6.67 inches screen.
  • The device has an octa-core processor.

Xiaomi has introduced a new phone in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The coming device has a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 618.

It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone has four cameras on the back: a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 65 W.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 54,999/-

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI MIUI 14
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Gray, Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
Chipset Snapdragon 732G
GPU Adreno 618
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.67 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front 16 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)

