Redmi Note 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro has 128 GB of storage space.

The phone has a 6.67 inches screen.

The device has an octa-core processor.

Xiaomi has introduced a new phone in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The coming device has a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 618.

It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone has four cameras on the back: a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 65 W.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 54,999/-

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications