Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Leaked Prices And Unpacked Event Details Revealed

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 family has been making waves in the rumor mill, and now pricing information for all four models has surfaced. Although the leaked prices originate from France, they provide a good indication of what to expect in other Eurozone countries, with potential variations due to VAT rates.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant will be available in graphite and cream colour options, priced at €319.99 for the Bluetooth-only version and €369.99 for the 4G variant. The 44mm model will come in graphite and silver, retailing for €349.99 (Bluetooth-only) and €399.99 (4G).

For those interested in the classic version, it will be offered in 43mm and 47mm sizes. The 43mm Classic will be available in black and silver, priced at €419.99 (Bluetooth-only) and €469.99 (4G).

The larger 47mm Classic variant will also come in black and silver, with prices set at €449.99 (Bluetooth-only) and €499.99 (4G).

It's worth noting that Samsung often provides trade-in offers in its major markets, potentially reducing the cost significantly for customers.

These prices will be officially confirmed at the upcoming Unpacked event, scheduled for the last week of July in Korea. Alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the event.