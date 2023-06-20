Vivo V25e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

The Vivo V25e is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

On the back, there are three cameras: a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth lens. A 32 MP selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch on the front.

The Vivo V25e is powered by a 4500 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V25e specifications