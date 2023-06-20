language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo V25e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Vivo V25e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 11:40 AM

Open In App
Vivo V25e Price In Pakistan & Detailed
  • Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
  • The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone features a triple cameras on the back.

The Vivo V25e is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

On the back, there are three cameras: a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth lens. A 32 MP selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch on the front.

The smartphone features a triple cameras on the back. 3

The smartphone features a triple cameras on the back.

Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. 3

Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. 3

The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V25e is powered by a 4500 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V25e specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI Funtouch OS
Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight 183 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,602,323[+0*]

DEATHS

6,892,731[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-