WhatsApp And Instagram Introduce One-Way Broadcast Channels Features

WhatsApp recently introduced broadcast channels, enabling individuals, brands, and celebrities to send one-way messages to their followers. Now, Instagram is following suit by introducing this feature. Telegram was the first platform to offer one-way messaging in groups.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled Instagram's plan to roll out the Broadcast Channels feature more widely, starting this month. While it was previously limited to select content creators and celebrities, it will now be accessible to a broader user base.

Followers can react to messages, answer polls, and view multimedia content such as images, videos, and audio. However, they cannot directly reply to these messages.

The Broadcast Channels feature will eventually extend to Facebook and Facebook Messenger, although specific release dates for these platforms have not been disclosed.

Additionally, Meta is reportedly working on a decentralised social media network reminiscent of Mastodon, a competitor to Twitter. This network is expected to leverage the same APIs as Mastodon, with the added convenience of Instagram profile integration for user login.