Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is an Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs.183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications