Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is coming soon to the market with great features.
It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is an Adreno 740.
The Xiaomi 14 Pro includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.
It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.
Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs.183,999/-
Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
