Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 10:20 AM

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is coming soon to the market with great features.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is an Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs.183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 740
DISPLAY Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

