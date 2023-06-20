Alleged Patricide In Rajasthan: Son Kills Father In Property Dispute

Violent disagreement leads to the tragic incident.

Mother discovers the lifeless body.

she reports the crime to the police.

A guy in India's Rajasthan's Ajmer region allegedly killed his father while under the influence of alcohol during a disagreement over family property.

The event occurred following a violent disagreement between the dead Begaram and his son Mukesh earlier that morning.

Mukesh's mother was present during the argument, but she left when things appeared to be calming down. When she returned, she saw her husband's lifeless body and immediately reported the crime to the police.

Indian police officers immediately initiated an inquiry and took command of the situation. The deceased's body was then sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to Baldev Ram, the officer in charge of the Anasagar police station, the deceased's wife notified them about the morning argument between her husband and their kid.

As a result, Mukesh was detained by police for additional interrogation and to assist them in their investigations.