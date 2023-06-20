Russia Launches Renewed Drone And Missile Assault On Ukraine

Russian drones targeted Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Over 20 drones launched from Russian territory in the north and southeast.

Lviv experienced an attack on critical infrastructure, causing a fire.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian drones specifically targeted the capital, Kyiv, as well as other cities. The city of Lviv in the western part of Ukraine experienced an attack on critical infrastructure, resulting in a fire but no casualties.

According to Ukraine's air force, a total of 35 drones were launched, with only three managing to evade interception. The attacks on Kyiv and the missile strike on Zaporizhzhia in the southern region were characterized as significant and substantial in scale.

Kyiv was targeted by over 20 drones, originating from Russian territory in the north and the coast of the internal Sea of Azov in the southeast, as reported by Ukraine's air force.

3 Lviv experienced an attack on critical infrastructure, causing a fire. 3 Russian drones targeted Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. 3 Over 20 drones launched from Russian territory in the north and southeast.

This incident marked the first occurrence of such an attack in a span of 18 days. In Lviv, the regional authority's leader, Maksym Kozytskyi, revealed that a vital target had been struck by Iranian-manufactured Shaheed drones, resulting in a fire outbreak.

'Today, about five o'clock in the morning [02:00 GMT] during an air raid alert we had three hits,' he said. 'Fortunately, there are no casualties.'

According to local officials, Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine was targeted by a series of Iskander-M ballistic missiles, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Additionally, three drones were successfully intercepted and shot down in the southern region of Mykolaiv, as confirmed by the governor. The Zaporizhzhia region has been a focal point for the Ukrainian military's ongoing offensive to regain control over territories captured by Russia during its large-scale invasion in February 2022.

In a televised address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces were making progress in certain areas while holding their positions against Russian attacks in others.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar had earlier announced that Ukrainian troops had successfully recaptured the village of Piatykhatky, marking the eighth village to be reclaimed in the past week. However, independent verification of these developments is not available at present.

Maliar further reported that Ukrainian advancements in Zaporizhzhia had covered approximately 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) in two directions, pushing towards the occupied cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south. Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, stated that residents had witnessed Russian forces departing from the Kherson region to reinforce the front line in Zaporizhzhia.



















