Hunter Biden To Plead Guilty On Three Federal Charges, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden reaches plea agreement, will plead guilty to federal income tax charges.

Hunter Biden also enters pretrial diversion program for firearm offense.

He has faced continuous attacks from Trump and Republicans on various alleged wrongdoings.

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has reached a plea agreement with the Justice Department and will plead guilty to federal income tax charges, as revealed in court documents on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an investigation led by David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden has also entered into a pretrial diversion program for a firearm offense.

The 53-year-old has faced relentless attacks from former President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters for alleged wrongdoings related to Ukraine, China, and other matters.

Throughout his career, Hunter Biden has worked in various professions such as lobbying, law, investment banking, and art. He has openly shared his challenges with substance abuse. In December 2020, Hunter Biden revealed that David Weiss's office was investigating his tax matters.

