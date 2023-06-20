UN Chief Calls For Emphasis On Prevention In The Fight Against Terrorism

UN Secretary-General emphasizes addressing poverty to prevent terrorism proliferation.

Terrorism and violent extremism continue to grow globally despite some progress.

Al-Qaeda and Da'esh affiliates expanding in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized on Monday the need for countries to address the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty, in order to prevent its proliferation.

“While we have made some significant gains over the years, terrorism and violent extremism continue to take root and grow,” he told a conference on the subject in New York.

Guterres called on nations to “stand as one against this global threat.”

“Al-Qaeda and Da’esh affiliates in Africa are rapidly gaining ground in places like the Sahel and probing southward toward the Gulf of Guinea,” he said, also citing the “brutal legacy” of the so-called Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.

“Neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements are fast-becoming the primary internal security threats in a number of countries,” Guterres added.

Highlighting the influence of extremism that thrives on various global crises like food and energy scarcity, climate change, and online hatred, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of prevention in combatting terrorism.

He stressed that prevention involves addressing the fundamental factors that contribute to terrorism, including poverty, discrimination, social disaffection, inadequate infrastructure and institutions, and severe human rights violations.

Guterres further emphasized the need for counterterrorism efforts to uphold human rights, including the repatriation of foreign terrorists and their families from camps after the defeat of Daesh. He called on all member states to expedite the repatriation process, citing it as a matter of both human decency and security.















