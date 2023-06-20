TSA screens highest number of airline passengers since pre-pandemic: 2.785 million on June 16.

Carriers reduce flights by 10% and use larger aircraft for efficiency in congested New York airspace.

Failure to use slots 80% of the time may lead to their loss at congested airports.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that on June 16, they screened the highest number of airline passengers since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with a total of 2.785 million passengers.

From Friday to Monday, which included the Juneteenth holiday, approximately 10.6 million people were screened, averaging 2.67 million passengers per day.

The holiday period saw minimal flight cancellations, and last Friday marked the fourth-highest single-day for screenings, reaching levels not seen since November 2019.

The airline industry is experiencing a post-Covid rebound, with Airlines for America projecting a record-breaking 256.8 million passengers to fly in the June-August quarter, a 1% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

In an effort to improve operational efficiency, airlines have reduced about 10% of scheduled flights and are utilizing larger aircraft to navigate congested airspace in New York.

3 Failure to use slots 80% of the time may lead to their loss at congested airports. 3 TSA screens highest number of airline passengers since pre-pandemic: 2.785 million on June 16. 3 Carriers reduce flights by 10% and use larger aircraft for efficiency in congested New York airspace.

Despite facing challenges in 2022, carriers have experienced notable improvements in performance through April 2023, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

To address air traffic controller shortages, the FAA granted temporary requests from Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to reclaim up to 10% of slots and flight timings at congested New York area airports. However, the condition for these cuts was that they would not be filled by other flights.

Failure to utilize slots at least 80% of the time may result in airlines losing them at congested airports. The FAA has acknowledged that staffing at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control remains below target levels, and last year, air traffic control shortages contributed to significant flight delays in New York airports.



