Bear Raids Truck, Devours Worker's Lunch In New Hampshire

Bear steals worker's lunch in New Hampshire glass company truck.

Amusing bear encounter captured on video.

No damage to the truck; bear takes a nap after the meal.

A group of workers from a glass company in New Hampshire had an unexpected visitor during their workday—a bear. The amusing incident was captured on video and shared on Facebook by American Plate Glass. In the footage, the bear can be seen climbing into one of the company's trucks and helping itself to a worker's lunch.

Curtis Fidler, a member of the team, recounted the surprising encounter. 'I see something move out the corner of my eye, and I turn, and it was a bear nonchalantly just having lunch in the front seat of the truck,' he told the media. The incident unfolded in Sunapee, leaving the workers both surprised and entertained.

3 No damage to the truck; bear takes a nap after the meal. 3 Bear steals worker's lunch in New Hampshire glass company truck. 3 Amusing bear encounter captured on video.

Melinda Scott, Fidler's mother-in-law, witnessed the event unfold through FaceTime. She found the incident to be a refreshing change from the usual bear-related news of property damage. 'It's such a good human interest story and just a good encounter with a bear instead of bear destruction,' Scott remarked. Remarkably, the bear caused no harm, leaving the truck without a scratch. After enjoying its lunch, the bear even took a nap.

This lighthearted encounter with a bear serves as a reminder of the unexpected moments that can brighten up our days, even during work. The workers will undoubtedly have a memorable story to share, one that showcases the more playful and non-destructive side of wildlife encounters.