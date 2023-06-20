Kind Stranger Helps Afghan Woman In New York

Afghan student helped by stranger after wrong bus in NY.

Bus driver Noel refuses money, earns praise.

Viral post emphasizes kindness and gratitude for public service workers.

A student from Afghanistan studying at New York University, Shkula Zadran, recently shared a heartwarming experience on Twitter. She recounted how a stranger came to her aid after she mistakenly boarded the wrong bus late at night. With her phone dead and no cash or cards, she felt lost and stressed.

However, the compassionate bus driver, named Noel, offered her a ride back to her destination despite it being outside his route. Ms Zadran tried to express her gratitude by offering him money, but Noel refused, stating that people are meant to help one another.

Ms Zadran's post gained attention on social media, prompting her to tag NJ Transit and request that they appreciate Noel's exceptional service as he is nearing retirement. The heartfelt encounter showcased the kindness of strangers and the importance of acknowledging the efforts of those in public service.

3 Viral post emphasizes kindness and gratitude for public service workers. 3 Afghan student helped by stranger after wrong bus in NY. 3 Bus driver Noel refuses money, earns praise.

In a follow-up tweet, Ms Zadran emphasized the need to respect and appreciate individuals working in public services, highlighting the simple act of saying 'Thank You' after a ride.

The viral post touched the hearts of many, spreading a message of kindness and gratitude.