Maine Fisherman Nets Three Orange Lobsters In A Week

Maine fisherman catches three rare orange lobsters in one week.

All three lobsters came from the same trap.

Rare orange lobsters housed at Luke's Lobster for examination and release.

In an extraordinary stroke of luck, Maine fisherman Captain Peter Pray managed to catch not one, but three incredibly rare orange lobsters within a span of just one week. The exceptional finds occurred on June 9 and June 15, with two male lobsters caught initially, followed by a female lobster.

Harbor Fish Market in Portland reported that all three remarkable lobsters were captured from the same trap. This impressive feat came shortly after another lobsterman, Captain Gregg Turner, and his crew discovered an orange lobster during their fishing expedition on the vessel Deborah and Megan. Turner generously donated his unusual find to the University of New England for research purposes.

Orange lobsters are exceptionally rare, with an estimated occurrence of just one in 30 million lobsters. To ensure the well-being of these unique creatures, Pray temporarily entrusted them to Luke's Lobster on the Portland Pier. He expressed a willingness to have the lobsters examined by scientists, on the condition that they are eventually returned to him. Pray's ultimate intention is to release them back into the sea, allowing them to continue their remarkable journey.

These incredible orange lobsters serve as a testament to the natural wonders found in Maine's bountiful waters, captivating both fishermen and marine researchers alike.